Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CCIF)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 52.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Carlyle Credit Income Fund alerts:

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $9.19.

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund ( NYSE:CCIF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe purchased 5,950 shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,143.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCIF

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.