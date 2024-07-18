Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CCIF)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 52.0% annually over the last three years.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $9.19.
Insider Transactions at Carlyle Credit Income Fund
In related news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe purchased 5,950 shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,143.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
