Cardano (ADA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $370.72 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $15.80 billion and approximately $370.72 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.28 or 0.05293673 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00042778 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010109 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,048,613,783 coins and its circulating supply is 35,889,948,616 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

