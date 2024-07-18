Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $7.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.31. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.19 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 574,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 123,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,781 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.