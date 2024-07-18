Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBNK. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of CBNK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.66. 16,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,740. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

