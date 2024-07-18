Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

VFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of VFS stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. VinFast Auto has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VinFast Auto will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VinFast Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in VinFast Auto by 18.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in VinFast Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.