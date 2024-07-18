CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) Shares Up 3%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CNTTF – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.60. 1,425,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 528,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

CannTrust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.18 and a beta of 4.52.

CannTrust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CannTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.