Canadian National Railway to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$182.79.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$168.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$167.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$170.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

