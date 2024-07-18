Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 703,412 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 464,933 shares.The stock last traded at $105.87 and had previously closed at $113.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Camtek by 1,436.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

