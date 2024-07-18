Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $117.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Camden Property Trust traded as high as $114.49 and last traded at $114.43, with a volume of 109130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.96.
CPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.88.
Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.98%.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.
