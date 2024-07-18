Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 881,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,581,000 after buying an additional 23,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 618,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,322,000 after acquiring an additional 45,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 76,610 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 269,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.91. The stock had a trading volume of 123,890 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average of $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

