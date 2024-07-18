Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.14.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CGY

Calian Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$55.02 on Tuesday. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$46.27 and a 12-month high of C$64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06. The stock has a market cap of C$651.99 million, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.42.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C($0.24). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.6162117 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Calian Group

In related news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.