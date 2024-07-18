Cactus (NYSE:WHD) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Piper Sandler

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WHD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cactus from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cactus Stock Performance

WHD opened at $60.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. Cactus has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cactus will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares in the company, valued at $20,415,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,059 shares of company stock worth $30,948,949. 17.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 595.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 683,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,011,000 after buying an additional 584,831 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3,350.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 513,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after buying an additional 498,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth about $20,204,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 39.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,336,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,921,000 after buying an additional 375,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,947,000 after buying an additional 148,355 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Articles

