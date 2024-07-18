CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Sets New 12-Month High at $454.02

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $454.02 and last traded at $451.14, with a volume of 21160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CACI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CACI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.55.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.62. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $221,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $1,755,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,360,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in CACI International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CACI International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

