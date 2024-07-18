Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) Insider Buys £6,000 in Stock

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) insider Craig W. Coltman acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,781.09).
Bushveld Minerals Price Performance
BMN opened at GBX 0.63 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.09. The company has a market cap of £14.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.81. Bushveld Minerals Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.50 ($0.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98.
Bushveld Minerals Company Profile
