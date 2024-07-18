Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) Insider Buys £6,000 in Stock

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) insider Craig W. Coltman acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,781.09).

BMN opened at GBX 0.63 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.09. The company has a market cap of £14.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.81. Bushveld Minerals Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.50 ($0.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

