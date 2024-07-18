Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,198 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $41.46. 1,264,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,522. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

