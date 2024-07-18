Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.64

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 497899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Several research firms recently commented on BKD. StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 5,897,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,986,000 after buying an additional 1,038,353 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 141,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 81,210 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 155,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

