Brokers Issue Forecasts for Golden Minerals’ FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Golden Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 223.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.44.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

