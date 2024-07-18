Brokers Issue Forecasts for Emerson Electric Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.45. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EMR. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.17. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

