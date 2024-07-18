Brokerages Set TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Price Target at $113.46

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on TKO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

TKO opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.78 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $113.30.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that TKO Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TKO Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TKO Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in TKO Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

