Brokerages Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Target Price at $132.64

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $153.94.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.55%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,990,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,077,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,258,000 after buying an additional 999,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,027,000 after acquiring an additional 677,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after acquiring an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

