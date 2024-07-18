Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Target Price at $432.00

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $432.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $440.92 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.