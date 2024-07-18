Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Price Target at $13.67

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

DEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 45,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,716,000 after buying an additional 229,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,119,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,235,000 after purchasing an additional 349,034 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 356.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 91,305 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 26.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,201,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $26,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

