Brokerages Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) PT at $149.42

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,074,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,716,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after buying an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $156.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.56. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

