Brokerages Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) PT at $149.42

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.20.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
NYSE:DLR opened at $156.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.56. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
