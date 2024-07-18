Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BWEN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.81.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadwind will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadwind news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,523.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,173 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

