Brickability Group Plc (BRCK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.28 on September 26th

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BRCK opened at GBX 72.94 ($0.95) on Thursday. Brickability Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41.06 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 78 ($1.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.87. The company has a market cap of £233.29 million, a P/E ratio of 805.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94.

In other Brickability Group news, insider Mike Gant sold 129,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.87), for a total transaction of £86,769.69 ($112,527.16). In other news, insider Clive Norman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91), for a total value of £280,000 ($363,117.62). Also, insider Mike Gant sold 129,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.87), for a total transaction of £86,769.69 ($112,527.16). 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

