Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Update

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 438,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Brady by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 1,107.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 337.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Trading Down 0.5 %

Brady stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.51. 84,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,960. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62. Brady has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brady will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

