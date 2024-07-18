Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$312.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$296.00 to C$312.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$375.00 to C$350.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$303.08.

Shares of BYD stock traded up C$0.92 on Thursday, reaching C$263.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10. The stock has a market cap of C$5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$247.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$274.63. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$224.00 and a 12 month high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,420. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

