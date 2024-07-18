Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Receives $42.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

BWMN stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $610.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $118,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,475 shares in the company, valued at $30,878,627. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $38,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $118,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,878,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,230 shares of company stock valued at $665,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

