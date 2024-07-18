BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 104,571 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $68,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,356,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,737,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,793,000 after purchasing an additional 628,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,592,000 after buying an additional 528,243 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $326.93. 433,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,150. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The firm has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

