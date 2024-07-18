BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 47,697 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 47,697 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.43% of F5 worth $47,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in F5 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in F5 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in F5 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

F5 Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $178.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,885. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.45 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.05.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,992,195. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

