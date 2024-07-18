BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,875 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114,639 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.19% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $203,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 4,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $1,111,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,557,311.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,557,311.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,646 shares of company stock worth $14,169,923 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $488.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,497. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $496.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.61. The firm has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

