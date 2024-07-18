BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.16% of Cardinal Health worth $44,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 158,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,232. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

