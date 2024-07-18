BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 17,508 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.12% of Synopsys worth $103,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $42.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $570.38. 1,404,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $589.18 and a 200 day moving average of $562.59. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

