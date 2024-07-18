BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,072 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.37% of American Water Works worth $87,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,849,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in American Water Works by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in American Water Works by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.58. 1,190,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $151.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.65. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

