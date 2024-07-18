BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 306.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,071 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.28% of Cooper Companies worth $56,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,732,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,169,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cooper Companies by 273.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,109 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Cooper Companies by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,263,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,220,000 after purchasing an additional 905,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $376,641,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 200.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 877,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after acquiring an additional 585,016 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $92.44. 138,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

