BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 499,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,087 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in PDD were worth $58,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PDD by 15,755.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,169 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in PDD by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,100 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in PDD by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,068 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $132.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,673. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.48 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

