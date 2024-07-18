BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $95.74 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,993 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.29% of Baker Hughes worth $95,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BKR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,747,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,659,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.