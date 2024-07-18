BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $332.56 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612,587 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,223 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 0.9% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $332,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in Applied Materials by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $7,274,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $1,764,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $25.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,528,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,580. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $182.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.84.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

