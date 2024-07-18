BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $299.54 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,959 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 0.8% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $299,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 371.5% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 7,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 319,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,604,000 after purchasing an additional 52,611 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 36.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 26,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.89.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $23.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.12. 3,558,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.46. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

