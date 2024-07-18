BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $231.37 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,896 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 0.6% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of NIKE worth $231,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 45.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13,094.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $169,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,405 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,370,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,334,681. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.24 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

