BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $152.59 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.10% of ServiceNow worth $152,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after purchasing an additional 49,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in ServiceNow by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.80.

NOW stock traded down $24.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $736.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $815.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $739.82 and a 200-day moving average of $747.19. The stock has a market cap of $150.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

