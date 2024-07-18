BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $14.64 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.18.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MS traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $109.11. The company has a market cap of $173.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average is $92.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

