BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $128.52 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.24% of AutoZone worth $128,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 35.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,984.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,148. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,872.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,888.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

