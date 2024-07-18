BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $118.81 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,849 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $118,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after buying an additional 1,790,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after buying an additional 1,621,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.41. 2,760,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,825. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $149.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,290 shares of company stock worth $8,937,674. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

