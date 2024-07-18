BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,755 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 1.65% of iRhythm Technologies worth $59,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRTC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRTC. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.78.

IRTC stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $103.29. 31,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,784. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day moving average of $106.36. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. The company had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $100,557.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

