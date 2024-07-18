BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 8,259 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,843 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $16,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $36.65. 2,046,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,290,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

