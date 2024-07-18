BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 382,397 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,235,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,397 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.0% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.26% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $764,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after buying an additional 4,138,612 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after buying an additional 3,714,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after buying an additional 2,982,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 10.2 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $18.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.43. 76,734,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,260,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.69 billion, a PE ratio of 234.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.