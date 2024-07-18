BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 29,811 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.29% of United Bankshares worth $13,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in United Bankshares by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 449.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 47,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.04. 189,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,628. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.00. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.80 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

