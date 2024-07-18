BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 175,215 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,215 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.13% of Republic Services worth $78,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 51,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 36,905 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE RSG traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.45. 1,017,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,389. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $206.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.