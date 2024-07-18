BMO Capital Markets Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$138.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

DOL has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$126.30.

Shares of DOL stock traded down C$1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$126.14. 165,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. Dollarama has a one year low of C$84.19 and a one year high of C$131.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$124.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$111.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. In related news, Director John Assaly sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.55, for a total transaction of C$153,378.30. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,302 shares of company stock worth $14,511,153. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

